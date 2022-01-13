Yuba City school closes temporarily due to rising COVID-19 cases

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) – Yuba City Unified School District officials announced Thursday that Butte Vista Elementary will close temporarily in response to the rising rate of COVID-19 infections.

In a bulletin to families, the district said the school would be closed from Friday, Jan. 14, until Monday, Jan. 18, with further information about COVID-19 testing being given to impacted families before their return Tuesday.

The district’s message went on to say that continuing in-person learning in this environment “not only poses a great risk of exposure to students, and families, it would cause great disruption to the education program at the school as absences of both students and staff continue to climb.”

The district added there are currently no plans to change instruction at other schools in the district but did not rule out the possibility of other schools facing a similar situation.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases continue to impact schools statewide.

Sacramento City Unified School District paused extracurricular activities due to a COVID-related staffing shortage, and Los Angeles reported 62,000 students and staff test positive for COVID-19 ahead of the district’s return to school on Tuesday.