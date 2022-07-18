YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting in Yuba City on Sunday, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

At around 8 p.m., police received several calls about a shooting at a home on the 300 block of Monterey Avenue between Garden Highway and Woodbridge Avenue.

When officers arrived in the area, police said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered care until medical personnel arrived.

The man was transported to Adventist Rideout Hospital, where he later died.

During the officers’ initial response, police said another report was received from a female, who identified herself as the second victim of the shooting. Police say the woman took herself to the hospital and was treated for a single gunshot wound.

Police said the names of the victims are not being released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

According to police, officers have processed the crime scene and gathered statements. The shooting suspect(s) are still outstanding, police said.

For anyone with information related to the case, police encourage the public to call the department at 530-822-4661.