YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba City police said two people were reported missing after going to Reno on a trip.

Police said 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja told family they were going to Hot August Nights in Reno. They told family they would return on Aug. 7.

(Photo from Yuba City Police Department)

Neither returned home, and their families reported them missing to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department and Yuba City police. According to police, both their cellphones were last registered in Nevada County.

The sheriff’s office from that county searched the area where the cell phone signal was detected, but no one was found. Both agencies are working together to find Zavala and Pantoja.

The agencies identified a blue 2002 Ford Explorer, with license plate 4SNS072, as the car they were last seen driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 530-822-4661.