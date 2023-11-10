(FOX40.COM) — A collaboration between the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) has led to the seizure of over 50 pounds of meth, 3,296 grams of marijuana, 27 grams of heroin, and over $15,000 in cash.

According to the Yuba Sutter agency, agents completed the seizures on October 5 and October 31, which led to the arrest of three Yuba City residents who were traveling from Los Angeles with illegal drugs and firearms in their vehicles.

•Video Above: Citrus Heights Police Department complete massive drug, gun bust

While conducting a surveillance operation, DEA and Yuba Sutter agents noticed a GMC Yukon and a Chevy Silverado driving “in tandem” while heading north on the I-5.

California Highway Patrol officers pulled both vehicles over for traffic stops, which led to the K9 discovery of drugs in both the Yukon and the Silverado. In the Yukon were a 21-year-old and an 18-year-old who were discovered with 50.9 pounds of meth.

The Chevy Silverado, which was occupied by a 29-year-old and another individual, officers found a loaded handgun and about $5,390.

Earlier in the year on Oct 5, agents served a search warrant to the home of the aforementioned 29-year-old suspect, which led to the location of 537 grams of meth, 3,296 grams of marijuana, 27 grams of heroin, and about $14,789.

“Methamphetamine remains a serious concern in our local communities, and we commend those involved for their continued efforts to eradicate illegal narcotics