(KTXL) — An arrest was made on Wednesday in connection to a July 5 fentanyl-related death in Yuba City, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

Officers with the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force arrested Courtney Robinson, 27, of Sutter County in connection to the death of Jesus Chavez, 32.

On July 5, officers from the Yuba City Police Department found Chavez in the 200 block of Wilbur Avenue after reports came in of a deceased man. Chavez’s cause of death was found to be fentanyl.

Robinson was the alleged dealer and on July 12, undercovers officers contacted Robinson in order to purchase the deadly drug.

Undercover agents met Robinson in the 2500 block of Palm Street in the City of Sutter and Robinson was arrested.

Robinson was found to be in possession of about 2.4 grams of fentanyl.

After law enforcement interviewed Robinson, she was placed in the Sutter County Jail and is facing charges of murder and the sale of fentanyl.

“All evidence gathered during this investigation has been forwarded to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, which a complaint charging Robinson with murder and sales of fentanyl has been filed.” the Yuba City Police Department wrote in a news release.