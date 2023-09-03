(FOX40.COM) — A 17-year-old boy was shot after a car-to-car shooting in Yuba City on Saturday, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they responded to reports of a shooting on the 1500 block of Countryside Drive at about 8 p.m. Upon arrival the sheriff’s office said it located a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the shoulder/chest area.

The 17-year-old was provided immediate medical attention and later transported to the hospital, law enforcement reported. He is currently in stable condition.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a blue Toyota minivan, according to Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, who was the passenger in the vehicle, was wearing a mask so no description was obtained. The driver, however, was described as an Indian or Hispanic male.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation and ask anyone who has any information on the incident to call the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (530) 822-2245.