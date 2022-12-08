SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested for the possession and transportation of drugs in Yuba City Wednesday morning, the Yuba City Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked on Jones Road.

Police said that upon arrival officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and found the passenger to “have five misdemeanor warrants related to drug and theft charges.”

According to police, officers searched the vehicle and found the driver to be in possession of 69.96 grams of fentanyl, 2.49 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and $851.00 in cash.

Police said the driver was arrested and is facing charges of possession of drugs for sale, transporting drugs for sale, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger was also arrested.