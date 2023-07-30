(KTXL) — A driver and passenger were arrested after fighting with two police officers during a traffic stop, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

Upon the arrest, officers said they also located a zip gun capable of shooting .380 caliber bullets with 11 rounds in the magazine. The arrest occurred on Friday night.

Police were notified of someone supposedly attempting to run over an unhoused person with their car. Officers later found a car matching the description speeding in the area.

When asked to provide identification, officers said the driver and passenger were both “uncooperative.”

Then, police officers asked the driver to step out of the car, which prompted a fight between them and two police officers.

After a citizen stopped to assist the authorities both suspects were eventually handcuffed.

The driver has been arrested for assault on a peace officer, possessing a loaded firearm in public, possessing an unconventional firearm and possessing a zip gun. An additional car violation was added to the list of charges.

The passenger was arrested for obstructing an investigation, which was done by interfering with the fight between the driver and Yuba City police officers.