(KTXL) — A hot air balloon crashed into a car in Yuba City on Saturday, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

Police said that the pilot of the hot air balloon was using it to take photos at an event near Butte House Road and Stabler Lane.

According to police, at the event, a gust of wind blew the hot air balloon into a parked vehicle. The pilot then had to fly the balloon into the air in order to cause the least amount of damage.

The pilot then flew the hot air balloon to a safe location near Live Oak Boulevard and Downie Street.

Police said that no one was injured and that the Federal Aviation Administration was contacted.