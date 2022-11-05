YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A road rage incident turned into a hit-and-run Friday after a Yuba City man struck another man with his Range Rover.

The road rage incident occurred around 12:15 p.m., according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the victim was following the suspect, David Mateo Jimenez, to closely.

Jimenez pulled up to the victim and began yelling profanities. After the victim pulled over his vehicle he exited to confront Jimenez near the 1000 block of Petty Court.

As the suspect approached Jimenez, he placed the Range Rover in reverse and hit the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was able to get the license plate of the Range Rover and was able to provide that information to law enforcement.

Jimenez was booked into the Sutter County Jail and was later released on bail. He is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.