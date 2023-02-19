(KTXL) — A man suspected of robbing a bank in Yuba City along with a bank in Redding and Central Point, Oregon was arrested, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

According to police, on Jan 18, 2022, officers received reports of a bank robbery at Citizens Bank in Yuba City. When officers arrived on the scene they found that the suspect had fled.

Police said that they were given footage of the suspect by the bank and an officer began taking witness statements.

According to police, during the initial investigation, they had no leads aside from the video of the suspect.

Officer Livingston at the Yuba City Police Department continued the investigation and was able to find more footage of the suspect walking to and from the bank.

According to police, in that video, Livingston was able to get a description of the suspect’s vehicle, however, he was not able to get the license plate. Eventually, Livingston was able to determine that the vehicle had Oregon license plates.

Police said that a detective was able to see a flyer from Central Point, Oregon “regarding a bank robbery in which the suspect photo appeared to be the same male suspect from the Citizens Bank robbery.”

During the investigation, officers determined that the same suspect had also robbed the Sierra Central Bank in Redding.

After working with both police agencies in Redding and Central Point, Livingston was able to identify the license plate number on the vehicle which led to the identity of the suspect.

Police said that the suspect was arrested in Las Vegas for alleged bank robberies in multiple states.