(FOX40.COM) — One of the most influential Mexican rock bands of all time is heading to the Hard Rock Live Sacramento later this year.

Café Tacvba, known for hits like “Trópico de Cancer,” and “Dos Niños,” announced that they will be touring the U.S. beginning on Oct. 14.

•Video Above: ‘Malicious tagging’ scams occurring on social media touting Taylor Swift tickets

The iconic band will perform in Wheatland at Hard Rock Live on Nov. 30.

A news release that announced the tour said, “Café Tacvba has been at the forefront of the alternative revolution, leading the Lain American vanguard for the past 30 years.”

“By blending everything from punk to Panamerican folk to electronic and pop, [Café Tacvba] has amassed a following that spans the globe,” the release continued.

The tour includes stops in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte and Raleigh before wrapping up in Northern and Central California. The group wraps up their tour on Dec. 1 at the Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, California.

The general public will have access to tickets starting on Friday at 10 a.m.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets starting on Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m.

More information on purchasing tickets can be found here.