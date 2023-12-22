(FOX40.COM) — The Yuba City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a mother and daughter who have not been heard from since Dec. 6.

On Thursday, Tessa Schamanski, 26, and Ellie Brown, 6, were reported missing by Brown’s father, Jacob Brown, according to police.

The agency said that Ellie was not reported to have been seen at school since before Dec. 6.

Police also said that it was “suspicious” that Schamanski’s vehicle was located burned in Yuba County on Dec. 7.

Police said that Schamanski has a history of staying at Yuba-Sutter hotels, but has not been seen at any of her common locations.

Schamanski is described as measuring 5 feet, weighing around 100 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Ellie is described as measuring 3 feet six inches, weighing around 35 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Police said it is not known what they were wearing when they were last seen.