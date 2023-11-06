(FOX40.COM) — The streets of Yuba City were lined with people on Sunday as they enjoyed the ornately decorated floats and cars for the 44th annual Nagar Kirtan, also known as the Sikh festival and parade.

“It’s a great time,” Yuba City resident Jaskaran Heer said. “Everyone gets together. People from out of town come to visit. So I think that’s one of the best… for the family-wise.”

With more than 200,000 people believed to have attended the weekend event, Yuba City’s Nagar Kirtan is considered one of the largest Sikh gatherings outside of India.

This overwhelming turnout dwarfs the whole of Sutter County’s population by a little more than 100,000 people.

Many in the Sikh community are thankful to have Yuba City serve as hub and a place to celebrate with their family and friends.

“It’s a good way to experience our culture, about the Sikh religion… we’re always happy to have more people come and see and learn more about the religion with us,” Yuba City resident Jaskaran Heer said.

Fellow Yuba City resident and grandmother Neelam Khera said that more than 200 members of her family attended the festival as they use the festivities as an annual family reunion.

Some festival goers even use FaceTime to allow family members that weren’t able to make the annual celebration still be able to enjoy virtually.

“I have my mom, Maxine… on the phone,” Yuba City resident Jamesse Dowell said. “And I have my sister, Chasity … on the phone. My mom’s from Las Vegas. And my sister’s from Lebanon, Tennessee.”



