(KTXL) — More than $80,000 worth of jewelry was stolen on Sunday in Yuba City during two unrelated robberies at local jewelry stores, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

At 12:05 p.m., officers arrived at Kay Jewelers at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace Mall after reports came in of two people smashing jewelry display cases and stealing an estimated $72,000 dollars worth of jewelry.

Police learned that a man and a woman wearing black ski masks had already escaped in a gold-colored Cadillac Escalade. No further information was available about the suspects or the vehicle.

The second robbery occurred several hours later at 4:42 p.m., at DA Jewelers in the Yuba Sutter Marketplace Mall.

Store employees told police that while they were showing a customer a piece of jewelry on a tray full of other pieces of jewelry, the customer grabbed the tray and ran away.

The stolen jewelry is estimated to be around $11,000. The employee was uninjured.