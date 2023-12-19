(FOX40.COM) — A 66-year-old Yuba City man died from being hit by a car moments after he left a local convenience store on foot.

At around 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Yuba City Police Department officers, Yuba City FD and Bi-County Ambulance Service were dispatched to the area of Bridget Street and Plumas Street for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The person hit was identified by first responders as David McQuay and transported to Rideout Hospital for serious injuries.

Video evidence obtained by the Yuba City Police Department (YCPD) reportedly showed that McQuay left the 7-Eleven store and walked towards the intersection of Bridge Street and Plumas Street. He crossed the intersection from the southeast corner of Bridge Street, left the crosswalk, and walked diagonally towards the northwest corner of the street.

McQuay was struck by a 33-year-old woman in a white Ford Edge who was traveling 35MPH westbound on Bridge Street, according to YCPD. The light signal for westbound Bridge Street traffic was green.

McQuay succumbed to his injuries while at Rideout Hospital. Law enforcement reported that alcohol, speed, and distracted driving are not suspected in this incident.