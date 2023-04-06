(KTXL) — A lost rabbit has a new role in life as a wellness officer supporting the Yuba City Police officers and their families.

Now-named Percy, the rabbit was found by an officer that was working the grave shift last year on Oct. 21.

While on patrol, Officer Carson saw the rabbit in the middle of Percy Avenue. She picked him up after noticing he appeared lost.

The rabbit was taken to animal control, but no one ever went to claim him. He was then adopted by the department’s police services analyst and named Percy because of where he was found.

(Photo from Yuba City Police Department) (Photo from Yuba City Police Department)

The department said Percy has been at the station since being adopted and has become part of their wellness program.

Yuba City Police’s wellness program focuses on the mental and physical health of staff and their families. Through the program, tools and resources to manage stress and create positive environments are available.

According to the department, Percy is a part of that environment and can be found lounging at the station during the day.