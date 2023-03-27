(KTXL) — Reports of a sideshow near Yuba City led to a car chase that ended in Rocklin, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said they received a call Sunday night about a sideshow that was beginning near George Washington Boulevard and Oswald Road.

Deputies went to the area and spotted a black Dodge Ram pickup doing donuts in the intersection. The sheriff’s office said the driver refused to pull over and instead led deputies on a chase.

The California Highway Patrol helped deputies pursue the suspect, and the chase came to an end in Rocklin.

The driver was arrested on numerous charges, the sheriff’s office said.