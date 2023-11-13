(FOX40.COM) — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office conducted two felony arrests on Monday morning after making contact with two felons in possession of firearms.

Each stop occurred around 1:30 a.m. in Yuba City, with one taking place near Highway 99 and another near Whitaker Hall along Second Street.

During one of the stops, deputies say a 2011 Black Honda entered the intersection of Highway 99 and Franklin Road under a red light.

Deputies then watched as the vehicle swerved and was unable to stay in its lane.

After a field sobriety test, officers determined the driver had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit of .08, and a responding sergeant found an unregistered and non-serialized handgun in the vehicle.

The driver was then arrested and booked into the Sutter County Jail where he is facing charges of driving under the influence, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of ammunition.

The second arrest of the early morning hour took place near Whitaker Hall along Second Street when deputies noticed a parked car in the area.

A deputy conducted a “consent contact” with three men, one of whom was was found to be on formal probation for assault with a deadly weapon out of Sutter County.

He was arrested and is facing charges of illegal possession of ammunition after a a box of ammunition was found in the glove box.

A 12-gauge shotgun and an open container of alcohol were also found in the vehicle.

The other two men in the vehicle were not charged with anything, officials said.