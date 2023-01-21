(KTXL) — Two men were arrested in Yuba City on Friday night after being found with multiple firearms and illegal drugs, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

Bryan Reyes, 18, was pulled over by police after allegedly running a stop sign near Garden Highway and Second Street. 19-year-old Miguel Fernandez was a passenger in the vehicle.

Officers found three firearms in the vehicle including a gun stolen from Texas and two other firearms which had their serial numbers removed. Fentanyl, Xanax and Hashish Oil were also found in the car.

A probation search of Reyes’ home also resulted in the discovery of a rifle magazine and ammunition.

Both men were booked into the Sutter County Jail and a facing multiple firearm and drug related charges.