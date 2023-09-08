(FOX40.COM) — An undercover sting operation in Sutter County resulted in nearly a dozen people receiving notices to appear in criminal court for allegedly engaging in illegal contracting practices, according to the Contractors State License Board (CSLB).

The two-day undercover operation took place in Yuba City in partnership with the CSLB’s Statewide Investigation Fraud Team, the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office and the Yuba City Police Department.

The purpose of the investigation was to invite suspected unlicensed contractors to submit proposals on construction projects at a determined location.

According to CSLB, all 11 suspects placed bids acceding the $500 threshold for unlicensed contractors.

The reported amounts submitted were from $1,000 for painting to $13,500 for concrete work, according to the CSLB.

Investigators also found that four of the suspects requested down payments much greater than the legal maximum limit of 10% or $1,000, whichever is less, for the project cost.

Additional charges could also be placed against the suspects as they failed to display a contractor’s license number on all of their business-related materials.

“Contracting without a valid contractor’s license is classified as a misdemeanor in California, carrying significant penalties that include fines up to $15,000 and potential incarceration,” stated CSLB Registrar David Fogt.

The alleged unlicensed contractors could be facing fines of at least $6,000 and potentially one year in a county jail, according to the CSLB.

“In collaboration with partner agencies across the state, CSLB will continue working to safeguard the wellbeing of California’s homeowners by enforcing the law, advocating for consumer protection, and preserving the integrity of the construction industry,” CSLB wrote in a news release.

