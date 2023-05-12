(KTXL) — A Sutter County teen turned himself into the Yuba City Police Department on Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting of another teen, according to police.

At around 9:45 p.m., officers were notified of a shooting at an apartment in the 1300 block of Gray Avenue.

When they arrived at the apartment, they found one teenage boy with at least one fatal gunshot wound.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but later returned and turned himself in to police at around 11:20 p.m.

He was booked into the Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility and is facing a charge of murder.

Law enforcement was able to locate and seize the weapon that is believed to have been used in the shooting.