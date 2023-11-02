(FOX40.COM) — Yuba City will hold its 44th annual Nagar Kirtan, also known as the Sikh Parade, this Sunday, Nov. 5.

In the lead-up to the parade, which the local tourism board says is one of the “largest Nagar Kirtan celebrations outside of India”, the city will also host a fireworks show on Friday and a bazaar on Saturday.

According to the city website, Sikhs from all over the world attend the parade, which is held on the first Sunday in November.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s event.

Route

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the Sikh Temple on Tierra Buena Road and travel from there to Butte House Road.

From there the parade will head to Civic Center Road then Poole Boulevard then on to Thard Road after which it will return down Butte House Road to the temple.

Parking

Those wishing to attend the Yuba City Sikh Parade can park at River Valley High School where they can catch a shuttle to and from the temple.

The shuttle will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, the Yuba City Police Department has said that street parking along the following roads will be prohibited starting at 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3:

Harter Parkway between Spirit Way and Colusa Avenue

Hooper Road between True Road and McKinley Road

True Road between Hooper Road and Pepperwood Drive

Pepperwood Drive between True Road and McKinley Road

McKinley Rd between Pepperwood Drive and Hooper Road

Tharp Road from Poole Boulevard to Butte House Road

Closures

The Yuba City Police Department said residents of the area near the parade route should take note of the following road closures:

Colusa Frontage Road east of George Washington Boulevard – closed

Butte House Road from Hooper Road to Tharp Road – closed

Tierra Buena Road from Butte House Road to Pease Road – closed

Harter Parkway north of Colusa Highway will allow bus traffic only— no Wal-Mart access. For access to businesses in the Wal-Mart center use Tharp Road.

Police have designated “preferred access routes” for residents of neighborhoods affected by traffic. Some access routes will have officers screening to allow only residents to pass.

Butte House Road east of N. Township Road is also a preferred access route to the area west of Tierra Buena Road.

Western Parkway to enter the Royo Ranchero area and Harter Parkway for neighborhoods west of Harter Parkway (north of Colusa Avenue)

Jefferson Drive at Hooper Road – Screening for residents’ only eastbound traffic.

Roosevelt Drive at Hooper Road

Kennedy Drive at Hooper Road

Butte House Road east of Royo Ranchero – Screening eastbound traffic.

The Yuba City Police Department said that residents in the affected areas should have received passes with a previous city water bill but that passes can also be obtained from the police department during regular business hours before Sunday.