YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a 1999 Yuba City cold case was extradited to the United States after U.S. Marshall’s located them in Morales, Mexico, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

Francisco Arellano, 51, was placed into the Sutter County Jail on Friday and is facing a homicide charge in connection to the death of his estranged wife Blanca Duenas-Arellano on July 26, 1999.

Duenas-Arellano was 32 at the time of her death and Arellano was 27.

When investigators determined Arellano was the suspected killer in 1999, he had already taken his two children and fled to Mexico, according to police.

It was not until 2019, that Yuba City Investigators learned that Arellano was in Morales, Mexico.

The Yuba City Police Department, Sutter County District Attorney’s Office and the Office of International Affairs began the extradition process. On June 22, Arellano was apprehended by U.S. Marshalls.