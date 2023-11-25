(FOX40.COM) — One person is reportedly dead after he spent nearly a week in the hospital following a vehicle collision on Bogue Road in Yuba City that caused an hours-long road closure.

“My brother was in an accident on Highway 99 and Bogue Road on Nov. 15. He was the passenger in a vehicle that was struck by a semi-truck that was running a red light,” said Gavin White who identified himself as the victim’s brother.

California Highway Patrol reported that at around 8:40 p.m., Gurninder Singh Rai drove a semi-truck north on Highway 99 in the second lane while approaching Bogue Road. At that time Dominic McKibbon was driving a Toyota south on Highway 99 and was turning left to eastbound Bogue Road.

The two vehicles reportedly collided and overturned north of the intersection, blocking all northbound and southbound lanes. The passenger of the Toyota was critically injured and was airlifted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center by Reach Air Ambulance.

Officials say McKibbon suffered what appeared to be moderate injuries and was transported to Adventist Health + Rideout Hospital. McKibbon was moved to the Intensive Care Unit and was transferred to UC Davis Trauma Center for further treatment. SR-99 was closed for four hours for scene cleanup. The intersection of SR-99 at Bogue Road is controlled by a traffic light.

CHP said the passenger of the Toyota succumbed to his injuries at Sutter Roseville Medical Center on Nov. 19 at 11:51 a.m.

“We have been in the hospital for countless hours ever since this has happened and we are all devastated for our loss,” White said.

CHP said the crash is still under investigation. Drugs or alcohol were not considered a factor in the crash.