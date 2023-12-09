(FOX40.COM) — A burglar reportedly stole a Dodge Charger and other property from a home in Yuba City on Friday night.

At around 8 p.m. the Yuba City Police Department (YCPD) said a residential burglary occurred where several items were reported stolen including a grey Dodge Charger. Around midnight an officer spotted the charger near 7-11 on Bridge Street. Officials confirmed it was the same vehicle.

“Our officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however, a short vehicle pursuit ensued into Marysville,” YCPD said in a social media post. “The pursuit ended when the vehicle was left running in the middle of I Street and three occupants fled.”

Police say they caught up to someone related to the crime.

“One person was located out of breath, but at this time, not determined to be the driver of the vehicle,” YCPD said. “Additionally, the same person located only lives one block away from where the original burglary occurred.”

Officials reported an area search with YCPD K9 Rip. K9 Rip found a backpack nearby that contained additional stolen property from the original burglary. Police say several stolen items were returned to their original owner.

This incident is under investigation and no arrests were made.