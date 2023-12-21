(FOX40.COM) — Yuba City Police said Thursday that the business licenses of several massage parlors have been revoked after an operation found potential violations of city municipal codes, including sexual acts, alcohol and long-term living arrangements.

Police said that it had received several anonymous tips about local massage businesses that were offering “more than what most would consider a standard massage.”

The agency’s investigators, with the help of other agencies, conducted a compliance operation against several parlors on Dec. 20 and found violations of “solicited sexual acts, prostitution, sexual battery, alcohol,” and “long-term living arrangements.”

Police said that three of the six businesses had their business licenses revoked, and are located at the following areas:

•400 block of Gray Avenue

•700 block of W. Onstott Frontage Road

•1300 block of Gray Avenue