(FOX40.COM) — The Yuba City Police Department will host a ‘driving under the influence’ (DUI) checkpoint ahead of major holidays.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” said Sgt. Bill Williams in a recent press release. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

The DUI checkpoint is scheduled to happen from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Dec. 15 at an undisclosed location. Police say drivers charged with a first-time DUI face a suspended license and an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties.