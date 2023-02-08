(KTXL) — The Yuba City Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29.

According to the Yuba City Police Department, 52-year-old Marian Wilkinson was last seen on Jan. 29, walking in Marysville around 3:40 p.m. Some fliers that have been distributed also list her name as Marian Terry.

According to police Wilkinson is approximately 5’8” and weighs around 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown fuzzy jacket.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, a family member reported Wilkinson as missing after she did not show up to work for three days.

Police said that they checked Wilkinson’s home and did not find her or locate any signs of foul play. Wilkinson’s phone and purse were not in her home as well.

Police have been searching for Wilkinson and have attempted to ping her cellphone, however, they were not able to obtain location information. Police have also reached out to nearby businesses and homes for surveillance footage that might feature Wilkinson.

Police said they have spoken to Wilkinson’s co-workers and other members of the community to obtain any leads that will help them find Wilkinson.

On Feb. 8, a nearby levee was searched by members from Say Love along with the Yuba City Police Department and Sutter County Sheriff’s Department. Yuba City Police have also used drones to search areas near the levee.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Wilkinson should contact the Yuba City Police Department at (530) 822-4661.