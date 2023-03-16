(KTXL) — After serving the Yuba City community for nearly a decade Justin’s Kitchen announced on Wednesday in a social media post that they will be closing their doors for good on March 26.

“We would like to thank our community for the support they provided throughout the last 7½ years,” the restaurant shared in the post. “For us, you are like family.”

The restaurant, located at 628 Plumas St in Yuba City, will be open starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and for Sunday brunch starting at 10 a.m. for those looking to get a few more of their favorite meals in.

“Come see us if you like, if you can; one last time, or five, and help us run through our inventory of tasty comestibles,” the post continued.

However as their inventory gets lower the hours of operation may change.