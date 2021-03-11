Yuba County deputies arrest man suspected of killing wife

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department announced they took custody Thursday of a man they suspect killed his wife.

According to the sheriff’s office, they reported to a call Wednesday about a woman who was found injured in a home on Indiana Ranch Road near Tree Haven Lane.

Deputies identified her as 44-year-old Christine Adams of Visalia and say she died at the scene. Officials are still investigating the cause of death.

Her husband, 43-year-old Bryan Adams, was later identified as a suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies would later find Bryan Adams at a hospital, having been injured in a car crash.

He remains at the hospital where deputies took custody of him,

The sheriff’s office says once he is released from the hospital he will be booked into the Yuba County Jail.