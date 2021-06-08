Yuba County deputies knock on doors as fast-moving grass fire burns south of Beale AFB

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a fast-moving fire burning northeast of Wheatland and southeast of Beale Air Force Base.

The sheriff’s department says the grass fire started in the area of Intanko Lane, which is also north of Camp Far West Reservoir.

Deputies are knocking on residents’ doors in the area Intanko and Kapaka Lane issuing evacuation warnings.

Beale Air Force Base and an area northeast of it have been advised to closely follow authorities’ updates as the flames move north.

FIRE EVACUATION WARNING: There is a fast moving grass fire north of Camp Far West Lake in Wheatland: Intanko Ln/Kapaka Ln/Wichita Wy. Zone Yub-E018 is an evacuation warning, with deputies on the ground doing door to door notifications; and Yub-E023 and E060 under advisory. pic.twitter.com/LDbT3icoXd — Yuba County Sheriff (@YubaSheriff) June 8, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.