Yuba County loosens restrictions on businesses, says reopening plan follows state guidelines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In Yuba and Sutter counties some businesses are already back open despite the statewide stay-at-home order that remains in effect.

Gov. Gavin Newson said in Monday’s daily coronavirus update counties like Yuba will have to submit a phase two plan before more restrictions are loosened. The plan will have to prove the county reached certain benchmarks in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

But leaders in Yuba County said they will not be submitting anything.

Managers of Yuba County said their local public health officer worked closely with the governor’s office before their new local orders went into effect Monday morning.

County leaders said they are not defying state rules and see no need for creating another plan aside from the one they’re currently operating under.

Yuba County officials said their current plan was formed with guidance from the COVID-19 risk assessment put together by Johns Hopkins University.

The governor promised retail opening for curbside service by Friday but if the store is big enough for 6 feet of social distancing, customers in Yuba County can shop in-store for clothes or music beginning Monday.

“People coming in would have to be made to understand that they can’t stand next to another customer and go through the same rack. The handwashing thing and the hand sanitizer becomes very important in that because of the fabrics and such, it’s hard to hit with a spray cleaner,” said Yuba County spokesman Russ Brown. “It’s that personal responsibility that plays a big part in this. People need to, after they look at things, need to not touch their face and not touch their eyes, go over and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer after that.”

Although the new restrictions are more flexible and allow more businesses to reopen, they still fall short of how life was before the pandemic hit.