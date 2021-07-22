Yuba County partnering with Hard Rock Hotel and Casino to combat low vaccination rate

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country the “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Yuba County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state of California, and the number of cases is surging.

County health officials are turning to community partners like the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Wheatland with hopes of increasing vaccination rates.

Yuba County has the second-highest case rate in the state, as well as the second-highest positivity rate. To give some context, when California reopened five weeks ago, Yuba County was still in the red tier. This week, they’d be in the purple most restrictive tier.

In many places, COVID-19 has become a matter of politics, and Yuba County of Health and Human Services recognizes that many community members aren’t interested in hearing from government sources.

“Our community is fairly exhausted in hearing from us, and so now shifting towards working with our local providers and family practitioners to help them become trusted messengers,” explained Meghan Marshall, the county’s public health deputy director.

Wednesday, the Hard Rock partnered with the county to host a vaccine clinic in hopes of providing a convenient site that people associate with good feelings.

The very first people to walk in was a mixed pair, a woman who said she was not concerned about COVID-19 but was encouraged to be vaccinated, in part, by her granddaughter.

“It’s getting harder to get in places without it. Everything’s crowded she needed to get ‘em,” 80-year-old Kathleen Torres told FOX40.

Her granddaughter, though, is not ready to be vaccinated.

“Still a little concerned, unfortunately … they came out fast,” Heather Couch said.

According to the CDC, about 40% of Yuba County’s residents over age 12 are vaccinated.

There is another clinic scheduled at the casino on Aug. 11 for second doses and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.