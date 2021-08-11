Yuba County residents, campers told to leave as fast-moving fire burns near Frenchtown

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Homes and a campground are under mandatory evacuation orders in Yuba County as a fast-moving fire moves through a forested area near the community of Frenchtown.

Cal Fire said the Glen Fire started in the area of Willow Glen Road and Meadow Lane, an area just to the west of Frenchtown.

The fire has since burned 75 acres.

Evacuation orders have expanded north, from the Thousand Trails Campground toward Brownsville. Advisories are also in place toward the east and north of Frenchtown and Brownsville.

An evacuation center is being set up at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue, in Yuba City. Residents with large animals can go to Sheriff’s Posse Arena at 5419 Marysville Rd in Browns Valley.

Information on evacuations can be found on the county’s Zonehaven map and are in red. Click or tap here to access the map.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.