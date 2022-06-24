YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents in the five foothill fire districts in Yuba County are being offered up to 50% reimbursement for home hardening expenses through the Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council.

Home hardening means preparing your home via building materials and installation techniques that increase resistance to heat, flames and flying embers.

The maximum reimbursement amount is $2,000 of eligible home hardening expenses.

The eligible foothill fire districts include:

Camptonville Community Service District

Foothill Fire Protection District

Dobbins Oregon House Fire Protection District

Loma Rica Browns Valley Community Service District

Smartsville Fire Protection District

To take advantage of this program residents first need to schedule a Free Wildfire Mitigation Review with a trained volunteer from the Fire Safe Council.

Following the review, homeowners should make as many home hardening eligible upgrades as possible. Before and after photos along with receipts are required to receive the reimbursements.

Once the upgrades have been made, photos and receipts must be submitted through the online application or mailed in to YWPFSC Cost Share Program PO Box 966 Marysville CA 985901.

Eligible upgrades include:

Install 1/8″-1/16” metal mesh on vents or install ember/flame resistant vents

Cover chimney and stovepipe outlets with non-combustible screen/spark arrestors

Install metal gutters, corrosion-resistant gutter guards, and drip edge

Upgrade the last 5’ of fencing closest to the house with non-combustible materials such as metal

Box in eaves with ignition-resistant or non-combustible materials and plug or caulk gaps around rafters

Fix any roofing that is loose, missing, or at the end of its life, and fill gaps between roof and sheathing

Hire a service to clear debris and vegetation from the roof, gutters, and within the first five feet of home

Install weather stripping around and under the garage door

Replace roofing and siding with non-combustible materials

Seal joints and cracks and replace dry rot in siding

Upgrade windows to dual-pane tempered glass

Repair or replace window screens

Applications must be submitted by Nov. 30, 2022 and reimbursements will be given on a first-come, first-served basis until funds run out.