Yuba County sheriff dispels rumor about CCW permits, face coverings

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department dispelled rumors Monday that wearing masks does not violate carrying a concealed weapon or CCW permit guidelines.

Deputies issued the statement in response to a viral social media post that claims wearing a COVID-19 mask violates California’s CCW laws.

The statement said in part, “CCW rules vary by state and county; but essentially the California law being referred to is Section 25300 of the California Penal Code sub-section (a); and it reads ‘A person commits criminal possession of a firearm when the person carries a firearm in a public place or on any public street while masked so as to hide the person’s identity.'”

Department officials said that wearing a mask for protection during the pandemic or other medical reasons does not mean a CCW holder is trying to hide their identity while committing a crime.

“You can be assured that we will not take action on CCW permit holders for carrying while wearing of a Covid or other medically related mask if it is not being done with INTENT TO CONCEAL IDENTITY,” explained Yuba County Sheriff’s Department officials.

For those who have additional questions about this topic can contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s CCW office at 530-749-5103.