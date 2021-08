OLIVEHURST, Calif. (KTXL) – The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday night that left one person dead in Olivehurst.

According to officials, the victim with a gunshot wound was found around 10:15 Monday night at Johnson Park on Copper Leaf Court.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information about the victim has been released, and no suspect is in custody at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.