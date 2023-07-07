(KTXL) — A 19-year-old has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a minor, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said officers responded to reports of a shooting on Thursday night near an apartment complex at the 6000 Block of Gossett Way, which is about five minutes away from the Peach Tree Golf and Country Club.

When they arrived, deputies noticed a minor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel arrived and attempted to save the juvenile’s life, but they died shortly after.

Detectives immediately started an investigation and located Gabriel Aguayo, who was arrested as a suspect and booked into a Yuba County jail on suspicion of homicide.

This case is still active, and an investigation into the motive of the shooting is ongoing.