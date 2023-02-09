(KTXL) — A candlelight vigil for 10-year-old Frankie Rosiles was held at the Olivehurst Linda Little League field Thursday evening.

At the vigil, the league announced it would be naming one of its baseball fields after the Rosiles, who was shot and killed Sunday in a drive-by shooting.

The field will soon be known as Frankie’s Field of Dreams, in remembrance of the many days he spent around the baseball field — just being a kid.

“My brother was such a happy boy, he was so loving. He was just a nice person and a funny person to be around. He didn’t deserve this, and we will get justice for my brother,” his sister said.

Family members said he was playing at his uncle’s house when the shooting happened. Police said 31-year-old Juan Martin Ortiz, a known gang member with criminal history, allegedly drove up to the home and started shooting.

The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges Wednesday against Ortiz. He’s being held in jail on no bond.

Many at the candlelight vigil Thursday night said Rosiles was a great kid who the world lost way too soon.

“When you start at T-ball and you got to coach pitch and minors, you create a bond with kids,” Duane Cleveland, President of Olivehurst Linda Little League. “Those kids become your family and that gets part of our family here.”

Cleveland said the league decided to name one of its fields in Frankie’s memory.

“I want people to know what Frankie meant to this ballpark. We have a little T-ball field over here. It’s called T-ball Field of Dreams. That T-ball will that field will be called Frankie’s.”

Friends, family, teammates and coaches shared their fond memories of Rosiles, who they said was a nice kid who loved the game of baseball.