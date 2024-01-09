(FOX40.COM) — In a show of preparedness and force, the air and ground crews of Beale Air Force Base in Yuba County performed their first “Elephant Walk” in decades on Jan. 4, according to the base’s Facebook page.

According to the Department of Defense, an “Elephant Walk” is an Air Force term for a “close formation of aircraft taxiing en masse before takeoff.”

The term dates back to World War II, when it was common for nearly 1,000 aircraft to launch for a single mission, according to the DOD.

The line-up of bombers, fighters and close ground support aircraft gave the appearance of a herd of elephants marching in line.

“Elephant Walks demonstrate our ability to deliver air power at a moment’s notice,” the DOD writes.

The Jan. 4 Elephant Walk included at least 8 U-2 Dragon Lady, at least 9 T-38 Talons, two KC-135 Stratotankers and a number of U-2 pursuit vehicles.

Beale Air Force base’s 9th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing has been operating the U-2 since their delivery in 1976 and is the only U.S. AFB operating the aircraft.

The U-2 was also developed by Lockheed’s Skunk Works division and was tasked with reconnaissance missions at an altitude of above 70,000 feet.

Over its continued service in the USAF, the U-2 has provided such roles as mapping studies, atmospheric nuclear sampling and surveillance of enemy territories.

At one point, Beale AFB operated both the U-2 and the infamous SR-71 Blackbird under the 4200th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing. Beale served as the first and only state-side base for the Mach 3 capable Blackbird.