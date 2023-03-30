(KTXL) — Officials at Lindhurst High School shared that the school will be closed Thursday and Friday after a body was found on the campus.

The Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson said just before 7 a.m. deputies responded to a report of a possible hanging death at the high school.

According to Anderson, upon arrival deputies found the body of a 14-year-old hanging from the second floor of a building on campus.

Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent Fal Asrani said the student attended Yuba Garden Middle School.

Asrani said that though school was canceled for two days, grief counselors are being made available at Lindhurst High School, Yuba Gardens Middle School, and Johnson Park Elementary during the closure.

The sheriff said the death appears to be a suicide.

The national suicide and crisis lifeline is 988.