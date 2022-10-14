LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans is hosting a “Dump Day” event in Linda on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The “Dump Day” will give residents in Sutter and Yuba counties a chance to dispose of waste for free.

The Oct. 15 event will be at 1001 North Beale Road in Linda from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until capacity is reached.

Caltrans District 3 is the organizer of the event and the “Dump Day” part of a Clean California Initiative, an effort to keep the state’s highways litter free.

This “Dump Day” is one of three events left on the Caltrans District 3 calendar. Caltrans said it will have staff on-site to accept household waste and approved debris at no charge, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

Household appliances, mattresses, and tires will be accepted on a limited basis. Mattresses that will be accepted are those with box springs and futon mattresses that are detached from the bed frame or base.

Residents will be limited to up to four mattresses and four tires per vehicle. Household appliances will be limited to two per vehicle and microwaves, refrigerators or freezers won’t be accepted.

According to Caltrans, the following items won’t be accepted at the event:

Hazardous materials: Batteries, paints, oils, chemicals, pesticides, smoke detectors, fluorescent lights and etc.

E-waste or universal waste: Televisions, video equipment, computer monitors, and electronic devices of any kind

Concrete, dirt, rocks, brick, asphalt, or sand

Treated wood waste

Asbestos of any type

Compressed gas

Caltrans District 3 is scheduled to hold “Dump Day” events in West Sacramento on Nov. 5 and in Willows on Dec. 17, according to its website.

Caltrans District 3 has been hosting “Dump Day” events in the Northern California counties it encompasses since 2021.