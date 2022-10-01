MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Chico man Saturday after he led officials on a pursuit where he rammed two patrol vehicles.

Michael Williams was driving a stolen Ford F-150 when deputies attempted a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s department. Williams momentarily stopped the vehicle and then sped away.

Deputies said that Williams then rammed the drivers side of patrol vehicle, injuring a deputy, and continued to drive away.

After driving into a dead end near F and 3rd Streets, Williams reversed and rammed into another patrol vehicle several times, but did not injure the deputy.

Williams then drove through a gate and into a sewage drain which disabled the vehicle, forcing him to continue fleeing on foot.

Deputies said that Williams then climbed a cell tower to a height of around 150-feet and remained up there for six hours until the Yuba County Crisis Negotiation Team was able to get him to come down.

Williams was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.