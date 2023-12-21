(FOX40.COM) — Northern California law enforcement issued an Amber Alert early Thursday morning after a 7-month-old child was taken from the community of Linda in Yuba County.

The alert was issued around 3 a.m. by the California Highway Patrol in Yuba County and the surrounding counties of Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter and Yolo.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call just after midnight regarding a possible domestic dispute and child adduction near Boardwalk Drive and Poppy Way.

The person who called said she was in an argument with her ex-boyfriend, who then left the residence with her 7-month-old daughter.

Sheriff’s officials and the CHP issued the Amber Alert, but held off on a cell phone alert “due to the early hour and direction of the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s officials also said that “communication has been established” with the adult who associated with the alert.

Officials say the child, Miiori Colon, is believed to have been taken by 36-year-old Lance Colon. They were last seen in the area of Boardwalk Drive and Poppy Way in the community of Linda.

Lance Colon is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie, white and green basketball shorts, and walks with a limp, the CHP said.

An Amber Alert was issued in Yuba County and surrounding counties on Dec. 21, 2023, regarding Miiori Colon (left), who is believed to have been taken by Lance Colon.

The child is about 2 feet tall and weighs around 20 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, and was wearing a gray onesie with pink and white hears and gray Nike sweatpants.

The CHP said an associated vehicle is a black 2004 Chevy Tahoe, with license plate number 9DHK322.

The CHP said a black 2004 Chevy Tahoe, with license plate number 9DHK322, is wanted in connection with an Amber Alert issued on Dec. 21, 2023.

Anyone who sees either of the two people or the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.