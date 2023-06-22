(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol officer who stopped a woman from drowning a 4-year-old child in Yuba County was awarded a Gold Medal of Valor, the CHP said.

In December of 2021, Officer Kenneth Weckman responded to a call of a vehicle obstructing Woodruff Lane in Marysville. When he arrived, he reportedly heard screams coming from a nearby irrigation canal.

That’s where the CHP officer said he found a woman trying to drown her 4-year-old child.

According to the CHP, Weckman jumped in after the woman who had entered the canal with the child and was able to grab the 4-year-old, pulling him back up the embankment to safety.

A fight then ensued as the officer tried to get the child away.

Deputies from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department soon arrived and helped bring the woman into custody.

The CHP said the child was safely rescued and was unharmed after the incident.

Officer Weckman was awarded the Gold Medal of Valor by Gov. Gavin Newsom alongside nine other CHP officers.