A Yuba County man convicted of murdering his father in 2014 was denied parole on Thursday, according to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office.

Johnny Nanlap was convicted of murder in 2014 for the murder of his father Lai Nanlap in August of the same year.

Nanlap pled guilty of murdering his father and was sentenced to 15-years-to-life.

Since his sentencing in 2014, Nanlap has earned enough “good conduct credits” afforded under Proposition 57 to receive his first parole.

The credits are earned through the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation when an inmate exhibits sustained good behavior.

Nanlap’s parole comes five years before his minimum sentence was completed, which prompted the district attorney’s office to argue against his release.

“He does not appear to understand or articulate what led him to kill his father, which could lead to his committing other violent acts in the future,” the district attorney’s wrote in a news release.

Board of Parole Commissioner Julie Garland and CDCR representative Mary Dang denied Nanlap’s parole hearing.