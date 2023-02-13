(KTXL) — Grammy-nominated country singer Jason Aldean is performing in the Sacramento area in September.

Aldean announced his “Highway Desperado” Tour on Monday with the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland as one of his stops. The country artist will perform at the Yuba County venue on Sept. 21.

The show in Wheatland is part of a 41-city tour, which begins on July 14 in Bethel, New York. The Wheatland tour stop is one of three California shows Aldean will have throughout the tour.

Aldean’s other California shows will be at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View on Sept. 28 and the Glen Helen Amphitheatre in San Bernardino on Sept. 30.

Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver will join Aldean as special guests on tour.

Tickets for the Wheatland show go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Aldean is one of the most successful artists in country music, with 27 No. 1 singles, 15 billion streams, and 20 million albums sold. He was also named the Academy of Country Music Awards artist of the decade for the 2010s.

Aldean released his 10th album “Macon, Georgia,” a double album that was released in two parts. The first half of the album “Macon” was released on Nov. 12, 2021, with the second half “Georgia” was released on April 22, 2022.

The double album features 20 songs with 10 additional live tracks.