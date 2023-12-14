(FOX40.COM) — Brothers Damian and Stephen Marley are coming to Northern California for their co-headlining “Traffic Jam” tour.

The Grammy Award-winning brothers will perform at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Wheatland on Feb. 22, 2024.

Tickets for the Wheatland concert will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

The Marley’s 18-date tour begins on Feb. 18 with the Cali Vibes Fest in Long Beach and will conclude on March 30 in Chicago.

Before making their way to Wheatland, the brothers will perform at The Masonic in San Francisco on Feb. 21. Long Beach, San Francisco and Wheatland are the only California cities on the brothers’ tour.

Damian and Stephen Marley have followed in the musical footsteps of their father, reggae music legend, Bob Marley.

Following his breakthrough album “Welcome to Jamrock,” Damian Marley became the first reggae artist to win a Grammy outside of the reggae category in 2006. Stephen Marley is an eight-time Grammy winner including for Best Reggae Album for his 2008 solo debut “Mind Control.”