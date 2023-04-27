(KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said it is investigating the death of a woman who was found on the side of the road.

A report was made on Thursday just after 2:30 p.m. about a dead body being found on the side of the road in Marysville.

•Video Above: Man’s body found at Central Park in Davis

Deputies went to the scene near the 1700 block of Simpson Lane and reportedly found a deceased woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, they are investigating due to the suspicious nature of the call.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any information about the person’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 530-749-7777.